West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Enterprise Hub @M-SParc are extending the fully funded Start-Up Club offering to both members and non-members of the Chamber based in Gwynedd, Anglesey, Conwy and Denbighshire. The new branch of the Start-Up Club will be held online at the moment with future face to face meetings held at the Enterprise Hub’s location in Conwy Business Centre.

Established five years ago, the Chamber Start-Up Club provides a forum for businesses who are in their first two years of operation (or thinking of setting up in business), where they can meet with people in the same situation as themselves. They can learn about access to funding, PR and marketing, social media, web design, branding, accountancy and much more. Through the Chamber and its partnerships, they can also access support and mentoring from successful business owners who have been through similar experiences during those challenging first few years.

Register your interest to join the WCNW Chamber of Commerce's North Wales Start-Up Club Here: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/NWStartUp

The Enterprise Hub is part Funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.