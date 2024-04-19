Volunteering Project Offers Youngsters a Chance to Learn Construction Skills

A company which combines volunteering opportunities for young people with teaching them vocational construction skills has launched a new project in Cardiff.

Community interest company Volunteer It Yourself (VIY) and partner Barclaycard are bringing together young people from Gabalfa Youth and Community Centre and local organisations to create a multi-purpose media studio.

The studio will offer a space for young people to develop their skills in music production, live vocal and musical instrument sessions, podcasting, and editing.

VIY combines DIY and volunteering by challenging youngsters aged 14-24 to help repair and refurbish youth and community facilities. Their projects provide free hands-on work experience opportunities for young people not in education, employment or training, or who are at risk of becoming disengaged.

Participants are mentored by professional tradespeople with the chance to gain Entry Level 3 City & Guilds accreditations in trade skills.

VIY has been delivering construction skills workshops to students in Pupil Referral Units in Cardiff, mentored on the tools by professional tradespeople, since 2022 through a partnership between the Cardiff Commitment, Cardiff Council and Centregreat.

The current project is the fourth VIY project funded by Barclaycard as part of their commitment to using music and the arts as a vehicle to teach life skills to young people.

Dan Mathieson, Head of Sponsorship for Barclaycard, said:

“We are excited to collaborate again with VIY on what is our fourth project together and first in Wales. “I'm looking forward to seeing the finished space and the benefits the refurbishments will bring to the local community.”

James Healan, Principal Youth Officer for Cardiff Youth Service:

“Cardiff Youth Service are always keen to develop and nurture a collaborative approach to developing opportunities for young people within our communities. Young people are always seeking opportunities to explore the world of work and activities and opportunities that can widen these experiences. “Working in partnership with VIY and Barclaycard to bring alive a creative media space to young people in north Cardiff was an opportunity we could not miss.”

Tim Reading, CEO of VIY, said:

“With huge demand to bridge the construction skills shortage, as well as so many vital local community clubs and spaces in need of improvements to help them survive and thrive, we know there’s great work to be done together with a range of committed partners across the country.”

Further VIY projects are planned across Wales in 2024, including in Ebbw Vale at a rundown football club, supported by the Barclays Community Football Fund which helps to reduce inequalities in football. Another project is planned at Brynmawr Rugby Club, with VIY national partner Toolstation and supported by local partners including Blaenau Gwent Council.