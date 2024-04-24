New Programme Offers Women Entrepreneurs a Chance to Pitch for Investment

A new programme is offering aspiring women entrepreneurs, company founders, co-founders and C-suite leaders in Wales the chance to pitch to a panel of investors.

Applications are now open for companies currently seeking investment which are based in Wales and have a female founder or have a woman on the senior leadership team.

Sponsored by wealth management firm RBC Brewin Dolphin, the 12-month programme of four pitch events launches on Thursday May 16. The events will be hosted by Women Angels of Wales (WAW), a female-led angel investing syndicate dedicated to investing in and supporting female-led businesses located in Wales.

Rachel Ashley is a Director of WAW and a Lead Investor.

She said:

“Female entrepreneurs are key drivers of economic growth and job creation, yet they are underrepresented in venture capital and can often have trouble getting funding. This needs to change. “Thanks to the support of RBC Brewin Dolphin, our programme of pitch events will give ambitious female founders and entrepreneurs looking for capital the chance to present their business investment opportunity to our group of friendly business angels. Unlike the intensity of TV shows, we promise that those pitching will find a warm and welcoming atmosphere.”

Up to four companies will be invited to pitch at each event. Any investment will be match-funded by the Development Bank of Wales up to the value of £250,000 from the Wales Angel Co-investment Fund. Mentoring and support is a core value-add offered by the Women Angels of Wales syndicate to companies that gain investment.

Geraint Hampson-Jones, Head of Office at RBC Brewin Dolphin in Cardiff, said:

‘We are delighted to support this important programme, which shines a light on the need for a unique and focused approach to support female entrepreneurs in Wales. Further change is required but we hope that this is a start of encouraging more female founders in Wales. We are proud to be assisting in the development of Welsh based businesses and look forward to being part of the pitch events.’

Established to help support women in the early-stage investment community in Wales, WAW is jointly supported by the British Business Bank and the Development Bank of Wales. The syndicate has access to co-investment of up to £250,000 for each deal from the Development Bank’s £8 million passive Wales Angel Co-Investment Fund.

Further information is available at www.womenangelsofwales.com