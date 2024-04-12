Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Survey Seeks Business Views on Mid Wales Connectivity

Growing Mid Wales has unveiled a survey designed to understand businesses’ current and future connectivity needs.

The Business Digital Connectivity Survey is part of the Mid Wales Growth Deal Digital Programme, designed to enhance digital infrastructure and support business growth in the region.

This survey seeks to engage with as many businesses as possible to gather valuable insights into current infrastructure, its suitability for business operations and future requirements.

Growing Mid Wales says the data collected through the survey will be instrumental in establishing baseline information and making informed comparisons against future iterations. By understanding the unique challenges and requirements of businesses in the region, it says, it will be able to effectively evaluate the impact of projects delivered by the Digital Programme and tailor efforts to best serve the community.

The survey will remain open until May 24 2024 and businesses of all sizes are encouraged to participate.

To participate in the survey visit: Growing Mid Wales Digital Connective Survey

Growing Mid Wales is a regional partnership and engagement arrangement between the private and public sectors, and with Welsh and UK Government. The initiative seeks to represent the region’s interests and priorities for improvements to our local economy.

Growing Mid Wales wish to draw together local business, academic leaders and national and local government to create a vision for the future growth of Mid-Wales and influence and champion our future expansion

Across the public, third and private sectors in Mid Wales, we acknowledge the need for developing consensus on priorities for our region, and for sharing our vision to progress jobs, growth and the local economy. We need greater impacts and better results from working together across the region with diminishing public resources.

Growing Mid-Wales will provide regional leadership on our vision and will be an effective, ’light touch’ mechanism that will scrutinise, challenge, identify opportunities and shortcomings and so initiate and propose interventions to achieve more and better results for our region.

 

