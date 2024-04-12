Survey Seeks Business Views on Mid Wales Connectivity

Growing Mid Wales has unveiled a survey designed to understand businesses’ current and future connectivity needs.

The Business Digital Connectivity Survey is part of the Mid Wales Growth Deal Digital Programme, designed to enhance digital infrastructure and support business growth in the region.

This survey seeks to engage with as many businesses as possible to gather valuable insights into current infrastructure, its suitability for business operations and future requirements.

Growing Mid Wales says the data collected through the survey will be instrumental in establishing baseline information and making informed comparisons against future iterations. By understanding the unique challenges and requirements of businesses in the region, it says, it will be able to effectively evaluate the impact of projects delivered by the Digital Programme and tailor efforts to best serve the community.

The survey will remain open until May 24 2024 and businesses of all sizes are encouraged to participate.

To participate in the survey visit: Growing Mid Wales Digital Connective Survey