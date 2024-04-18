Business Leader Takes on Key Role at University

A business leader with experience across a range of sectors has been appointed Pro Vice-Chancellor at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

Dr Debra Williams’ role as Pro Vice-Chancellor, Commercial and Business Relations, will be to develop and lead the university’s commercial and business relations agenda and to provide strategic leadership in the development of regional, national, and international partnerships.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Elwen Evans KC said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Debra as a key member of our University’s Senior Leadership Team. She is a highly experienced and insightful business leader who has a fantastic track record across many sectors and we are looking forward to working with her on a range of exciting activities.”

Debra has held senior roles at some of the UK’s most well-known businesses, including Confused.com, Admiral, Tesco Bank, NCR, Covea, Swansea University and News Corporation.

During her time as Managing Director of Confused.com Debra built the business into one of the UK’s leading aggregator sites.

She has also been named as Welsh Woman of the Year for Innovation, was recognised as one of the UK’s top 200 businesswomen by the late Queen, was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award and an honorary doctorate by Swansea University as well as an honorary doctorate by Bangor University.

Debra is an angel investor and consults with companies in the UK, Europe, and the US. She sits on the Board of The Alacrity Foundation, Milford Haven Port Authority, Principality Building Society, Co-op Insurance and chairs GCRE Ltd.

Debra said: