Steve Burt Announced as New Chairman of Welsh ICE

Incubation hub Welsh ICE has announced the appointment of Steve Burt as its new Chairman.

The Caerphilly-based organisation provides coworking facilities and offers business support and training to entrepreneurs across Wales.

Steve Burt qualified with PriceWaterhouse in Cardiff, and has extensive experience working with both corporate giants and budding startups across various industries in South Wales. He has been an integral part of the Welsh ICE community and board for many years as the Finance Director, championing the development of its leadership team.

With his appointment as Chairman, Steve is poised to oversee the next phase of Welsh ICE's evolution, guiding its efforts to diversify and expand across Wales, and beyond. His primary focus will be to support CEO, Lesley Williams, and the team as they strengthen existing partnerships, forge new ones, and enhance their accessible training programmes and business support services.

Steve Burt said:

“I am honoured to take on the role of Chairman at Welsh ICE. This organisation holds a special place in my heart, and I am excited to contribute to its continued success. As we navigate the ever-changing business landscape, I am committed to fostering innovation, collaboration, inclusion and growth within the Welsh entrepreneurial community.”

Welsh ICE also paid tribute to its previous Chairman, Anthony Record MBE, the founder and majority shareholder. Anthony's dedication to nurturing the startup scene in Wales has been instrumental in shaping the organisation's journey thus far. Reflecting on Anthony's legacy, the Welsh ICE team expresses profound gratitude for his vision and leadership, which laid the foundation for the organisation's growth and impact.

Anthony Record MBE said:

“It fills me with immense pride to witness the growth and evolution of Welsh ICE over the years. As I pass the torch to Steve Burt, I am confident that his leadership will steer Welsh ICE to even greater heights. I remain deeply committed to supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Wales and beyond.”

Welsh ICE has recently collaborated with Caerphilly Council and Ffos Caerffili to offer pop-up shop opportunities to local entrepreneurs, providing them with a platform to test trade on the high street. The organisation has also expanded its team with the addition of three training coordinators, a marketing assistant, and a finance and admin manager in response to recent contract awards across Wales.