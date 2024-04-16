Aviation Servicing Highflyer Takes Off with HSBC UK Funding Package

An aviation servicing company has acquired new commercial premises thanks to a six-figure funding package from HSBC UK.

Aero Engine Services Ltd, based in Pontypridd, has purchased Merlin House, a new 8,000 square foot premises in Cardiff, to be used as warehouse storage space and office space.

The acquisition of this space will allow the business to continue its growth trajectory and double its team of four to eight in 2024. The new facility will hold up to 30 people in the office and warehouse space, making room for future recruitment.

Samuel Evans, Chief Financial Officer at Aero Engine Services Ltd, said:

“HSBC UK has been a fantastic partner since we launched our business in 2020. Its support was instrumental in securing funding for our new premises. We'd outgrown our previous space and needed more room for our growing team and operations. Thanks to HSBC UK, we're thrilled to be expanding our footprint and creating new job opportunities in the local community.”

Zena Perry-Hartle, Business Banking Area Director at HSBC UK, said:

“It’s been great to see the continued growth of Aero Engine Services. Its collaborative approach and comprehensive service package shows it’s in good shape for continued growth in the aerospace sector in the coming years. We look forward to supporting the business as it continues to thrive.”

Aero Engine Services Ltd was founded in 2020 by three colleagues who had left another large aero engine aftermarket supply business. Since then, it’s grown to have a seven-figure turnover and expand into international markets, including the USA and Asia.

It works with some of the largest commercial airlines and maintenance repair organisations, including Lufthansa, CFM International and MTU Maintenance, supplying aftermarket engine material and technical consultancy services.