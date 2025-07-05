Opportunities Remain in a Shifting Buy-to-Let Market

Being a landlord has never been straightforward – and in the current climate, it’s anything but. Tax changes, shifting regulations and rising interest rates have all contributed to a tougher environment, particularly for those with just one or two properties. But while the casual landlords may be pulling back, many of the professional ones are pressing ahead – and this is where mortgage advisors can really come into their own.

I’m a landlord myself, as well as a mortgage broker, and I’ve seen a clear pattern emerging. Those who came into property through inheritance or a single investment are often choosing to sell. With savings rates around four or five per cent, many are deciding to take the cash and walk away. But for more experienced landlords – the ones who’ve weathered the market’s ups and downs over the past couple of decades – this has created an opportunity to expand. They’re buying where others are selling, and that’s fuelling a new wave of portfolio growth.

There are still definite growth areas within the buy-to-let market, and good advisors need to be alert to that. Rental demand remains strong in many parts of the UK, and rents have increased significantly. But helping landlords grow their portfolio isn’t just about finding them a mortgage. It’s about being a trusted advisor – someone who understands the wider picture and can guide them through it.

One of the big issues right now is energy efficiency. The requirement for rental properties to meet certain EPC standards is already shaping decisions in Wales, where Rent Smart Wales has been encouraging improvements for some time. I’ve upgraded one of my own properties recently with a new boiler, and I know several landlords who are doing the same. The proposed 2025 deadline for a minimum EPC rating of C may or may not stick, but something is definitely coming – and landlords need to be prepared.

There are often grants available to support these improvements, including for landlords with tenants on certain benefits, but awareness is patchy. Many landlords simply don’t know what support is out there. This is where mortgage advisors have a chance to add real value –by pointing clients in the right direction, sharing information about what’s coming down the track, and helping them plan ahead.

The relationship between a broker and a landlord shouldn’t just revolve around the end of a fixed-term mortgage. It should be ongoing. We need to understand their wider goals. Are they looking to grow their portfolio, or downsize? Would they consider moving into holiday lets or multi-unit freehold blocks? Do they need a further advance, and would it be better to do that now rather than later?

We also need to talk about the long-term picture. None of us is here forever – so what’s the plan for passing those properties on, or deciding which to sell and when? Yield and potential growth vary hugely by location, so should landlords diversify beyond their usual patch? These are the sorts of questions that make the role of a broker much more than just sourcing a deal.

Of course, time pressures are a challenge. But even small things, like sending regular market updates or sharing snippets about legislation, can make a difference. There’s plenty of useful insight coming from lenders – we just need to make sure it reaches our clients. Many landlords are unaware of upcoming changes, whether it’s EPC requirements or the Renters Reform Bill. It’s our job to keep them informed.

There’s also scope to look beyond the mortgage itself. One area I’d like to see talked about more is income protection for tenants. If an estate agent is weighing up two applicants – one with income protection and one without – it’s not hard to see which option might appeal more to a landlord. It’s not something we see widely enough yet, but it could become a useful point of discussion.

Ultimately, supporting landlords in today’s market means being proactive, informed and willing to have the wider conversations. There are still strong opportunities in buy-to-let – but navigating them requires more than just a good rate. It takes a deeper understanding of the client, the market and the pressures landlords are facing. That’s where the best advisors can really stand out.

Mike talks about this and more in the Cornerstone Finance Group podcast episode Understanding the Buy-to-Let Landscape. Listen to the podcast here.