Quantum Advisory Publishes Latest Fiduciary Management ‘State of Play’ Report

Quantum Advisory, a pensions and employee benefits consultancy for small and medium sized schemes and employers, has published the latest results from its quarterly Fiduciary Management (FM) Dashboard.

Produced in collaboration with leading fiduciary managers, the Quantum Advisory FM Dashboard offers a data-driven overview of the current state of the fiduciary market. The publication analyses key market trends, fee levels, strategic asset allocations, and investment positioning — all with asset owners in mind.

Amanda Burdge, Partner and Head of Investment at Quantum Advisory, said:

“This latest report from our FM Dashboard reveals some notable trends, most strikingly a broad reduction in overall risk exposure. We’re seeing a clear shift away from equities, with increasing allocations to fixed income and alternative assets. This move could be driven by a combination of factors — including risk management, the maturing nature of scheme liabilities, evolving market conditions, and regulatory pressures. “We’re also seeing the number of mandates targeting higher returns continuing to fall. The majority are now aiming for a return no more than 1.5% per annum above the liability benchmark. For many schemes, the priority has shifted from achieving high returns to closely matching liabilities with minimal risk. This is likely linked to improved funding levels and a growing focus on securing positions — particularly among schemes approaching buyout.”

Paul Francis, Principal Investment Consultant at Quantum Advisory, said: