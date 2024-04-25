Principality Building Society Inspires Next Generation of Welsh Entrepreneurs

Up to 40,000 children from some of the most deprived areas of Wales are being inspired to become the next generation of entrepreneurs.

A three-year programme delivered by the Principality Building Society in partnership with enterprise education specialists 2B Enterprising will see children from 50 primary schools benefit from enterprise education activities, live lessons and resources.

The programme forms part of the Principality’s newly launched impact strategy. The strategy focuses on inspiring younger people in line with the Welsh Government’s Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act to inspire a healthier, more resilient and prosperous Wales.

Principality is also focused on improving social mobility, which aligns with 2B Enterprising’s mission of equipping the next generation with the skills they need for the future.

The partnership was officially launched by Principality’s Chief Executive Julie-Ann Haines, Chief Impact and Governance Officer, Tony Smith, and 2B Enterprising Chief Executive, Jayne Brewer at Deighton Primary School, Tredegar. All schools taking part have been selected using a free-school-meals (FSM) indicator highlighting some of the country’s most deprived areas.

Julie-Ann Haines said:

“At Principality Building Society, we understand the importance of reaching people while they are still young, curious and interested in the world around them. Our focus on future generations within our social mobility focused impact strategy is closely linked to enterprise education – an essential part of the primary curriculum in Wales – so we're excited to be launching a three-year partnership with 2B Enterprising who partner businesses with schools to bring enterprise skills to life in the classroom.”

Derek Walker, Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, said:

“Through integrating the Well-being of Future Generations Act into its Impact Strategy, the Principality is demonstrating how business can and must play its part in achieving Wales’ well-being goals. “We need all businesses to put the wellbeing of current and future generations at the heart of their business model and in the way they engage our communities, such as through the 2B Enterprising schools programme. Upskilling children around entrepreneurship in our most underserved communities, with a focus on well-being and sustainability, will help us create the future leaders we need to achieve Wales’ well-being goals.”

2B Enterprising’s programme, known as the The Bumbles of Honeywood, sees primary schools partnered with businesses to support the provision of a suite of learning resources which help to teach five to 11 year olds about enterprise, entrepreneurship, and essential life skills as they tackle a range of challenges together. As well as teaching the next generation about the world of business, the resources explore a wide range of themes including sustainability, wellbeing, diversity and inclusion. Businesses also take part in lessons where pupils will get the opportunity to meet with professionals who can provide invaluable insights into the working world.

Jayne Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of 2B Enterprising, added: