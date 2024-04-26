IoD Wales Announces Winner of Prestigious Chair’s Award

IoD Wales has announced Brigadier Graeme ‘Jock’ Fraser as the recipient of the prestigious Chair’s Award for Excellence in Director and Board Practice.

The award is in recognition of Brigadier Fraser's outstanding contributions to Wales over recent years.

Born in Elgin, Morayshire, Brigadier Graeme ‘Jock’ Fraser MBE ADC embarked on a remarkable journey upon commissioning into the Royal Marines in 1993 after graduating from Aberdeen University.

With a distinguished career spanning various commanding roles from 2Lt. to Brigadier, Brigadier Fraser has left an indelible mark on operations across the globe, from Kosovo to Afghanistan, showcasing his exceptional leadership and dedication.

Brigadier Fraser's academic pursuits have been equally commendable, including his tenure at the Advanced Command and Staff College and his attainment of a Masters degree from Kings College London. His decorated career includes being appointed MBE in December 2015, underscoring his invaluable contributions to the UK’s military activities.

Assuming his current role as Naval Regional Commander Wales and Western England in 2017, Brigadier Fraser has continued to exemplify excellence. Serving as the Naval Attaché for the region, he has overseen critical responsibilities, including coordinating Royal Navy support to civil authorities during crises and representing the Royal Navy at public events.

Richard Selby, IoD National Chair, said:

“Brigadier Fraser is a worthy winner for his work in Wales over recent years. His leadership and dedication serves as an inspiration to us all.”

Brigadier Jock Fraser Royal Marines, Naval Regional Commander for Wales, Western England & the Channel Islands and Deputy Director Royal Navy Heritage, said:

“I was surprised, thrilled and humbled to be informed that I was to be honoured by IoD Wales in this way. I have been privileged to attend the annual awards event on several occasions and it feels very special to join such an august list of those presented the IoD Chair’s award. “I have been fortunate to meet many talented business leaders through my work with IoD Wales over the last seven years and I have learned a great deal from sharing experiences around leadership values and approaches. It is a huge privilege to accept this prestigious award. Above all, I see it is a recognising the tremendous work my Royal Navy and Royal Marines colleagues deliver every day for all the communities in Wales we serve.”

The accolade will be presented to Brigadier Fraser on May 17th at the ICC Wales in Newport during the Wales Director of the Year Awards in partnership with Cardiff Business School. The ceremony will celebrate his remarkable achievements alongside other distinguished leaders.

Jo Price, Nations Manager of IoD Wales, said: