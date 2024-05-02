Welsh Social Housing Landlords Support Launch of New Welsh Zero Carbon Hwb

Housing associations across Wales are supporting the launch of a net zero hub aiming to cut carbon emissions from new and existing social homes.

As innovators in home decarbonisation, registered social landlords are coming together with developers, residential social landlords, and owners to share their knowledge and expertise as part of the new Welsh Zero Carbon Hwb.

The Hwb, which will be phased over three years, is aiming to become a central point for net zero design, construction and housing performance information in Wales. It will also coordinate and support learning from existing innovative projects and initiatives across the UK to provide industry-leading advice to landlords in Wales.

Welsh housing associations will share their experience around introducing energy-efficient solutions, such as ground source heat pumps, solar panels and Intelligent Energy Systems, to reduce emissions in existing social homes.

They will also share their knowledge around building thousands of sustainable new homes across Wales, with housing association homes accounting for around 70% of new social housing built last year.

On the hub’s launch Bethan Proctor, policy and external affairs manager overseeing decarbonisation at Community Housing Cymru, said:

“Welsh housing associations are committed to playing their part to help tackle the climate emergency and help Wales reach its net zero goal. “Across the country they have implemented innovative solutions to decarbonise new and existing homes and invest in renewable and local energy projects which support services, businesses and communities. “This new net zero hub will enable them to continue to share their industry-leading knowledge and experience around decarbonisation and allow them to play a vital role in driving down carbon emissions across Wales. “As the sector’s trade body, we will support the Hwb, its partners and housing associations as they continue to make vital strides towards net zero.”

The Hwb is being funded via Welsh Government and hosted by Clwyd Alyn housing association. It is also being supported by a steering group which Community Housing Cymru sits on, alongside representatives from Welsh Government, Clwyd Alyn, Carmarthenshire Council, Denbighshire Council, Pobl, Welsh Local Government Association, and the Design Commission for Wales

Its delivery partners are The Energy Saving Trust, Good Homes Alliance, Trustmark and Sero.