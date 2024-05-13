The Strategic Role of the Celtic Freeport in the Energy Transition

Andrew Harston, Strategic Advisor at ABP

I am continually inspired by the vast potential of the Celtic Freeport, a pioneering initiative that underscores our commitment to leading the energy transition.

ABP, as the owner and operator of Port Talbot's tidal harbour and land bank, formerly the old Port Talbot docks, and our collaboration with the Port of Milford Haven, form a robust foundation for this visionary project.

Our partnership, which includes these two pivotal Welsh ports alongside the local authorities of Neath Port Talbot and Pembrokeshire County Councils, sets a strong precedent for the role of freeports in fostering sustainable economic development.

The Celtic Freeport is not just a regional endeavour, it's a strategic national asset aimed at changing the way we think about and engage with a renewable energy transition.