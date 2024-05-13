Capturing the Full Economic Benefit of the Offshore Floating Wind Sector in the Celtic Sea

The approval of the full business case for the Celtic Freeport will be a pivotal moment for Wales.

It will enable world-scale investors to view Port Talbot and the Port of Milford Haven not merely as separate entities but as a cohesive industrial cluster.

This integration of two ports under the Celtic Freeport umbrella will maximise the economic potential of the Celtic Sea's resources by establishing Wales as both a manufacturing powerhouse and a servicing hub for the offshore wind industry.

Port Talbot is set to become the manufacturing heart of the Celtic Freeport, tasked with building the massive platforms that will harness the turbines and, ultimately, the wind's power out at sea.

The Port of Milford Haven will focus on the operational aspects, providing maintenance and ongoing development services for these turbines. This dual functionality will be unique in the UK, presenting an unparalleled opportunity for comprehensive industrial synergy and a strategic industrial collaboration opportunity that will open up enormous economic opportunities.

To grasp the full economic potential, Wales must learn from the logistical and economic inefficiencies seen in projects off the northeast coast of Scotland. There, critical manufacturing phases occurred in Portugal, with further assembly in Rotterdam before the turbines reached their final North Sea destination. This not only increased costs and complexity but also diluted the economic benefits that could have accrued locally from such large-scale projects.