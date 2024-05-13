Social Value at the Heart of Celtic Freeport Initiatives

As the Celtic Freeport takes shape, it is not just about economic growth and infrastructure development, social value remains a core tenet of its expansion efforts.

The Freeport's approach to fostering social well-being, particularly through education and housing, highlights its commitment to not just altering the landscape but enhancing the lives of those within it.

Central to the Celtic Freeport's strategy is the emphasis on education and skills development, working closely with local and regional educational institutions. The goal is straightforward, cultivate a homegrown workforce capable of sustaining and advancing the region's economic growth. By partnering with local colleges and schools, the Celtic Freeport aims to create a seamless transition for young people from education to employment.

This educational strategy is about more than just job readiness, it's about retaining local talent.