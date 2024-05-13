Celtic Freeport to Accelerate Regional Talent Mapping with Industry and Academia

As the Celtic Freeport solidifies its role as a hub for economic development and innovation, the establishment of a talent pipeline that meets specific industry demands will be a key organisational objective.

Central to the strategy is fostering strong collaborations between academia and industry, with institutions such as Neath Port Talbot and Pembrokeshire Colleges. Both are pioneering educational programs designed to meet the demands of the renewable energy sector.

Furthermore the freeport is now working with universities such as Trinity St Davids and Swansea University to precisely map out future industry requirements, ensuring that the educational pathways being developed today will adequately prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow.

The necessity for targeted skills development in this sector cannot be overstressed. Questions from industry leaders and educational heads about the number of offshore technicians required to build and maintain the vast infrastructures in the Celtic Sea will soon steer a curriculum that is closely adapted to meet the emerging job market needs.

A unique advantage of the Celtic Freeport in skills development is its extensive geographical coverage. Spanning from Port Talbot to Pembrokeshire and including the regions of Swansea and Carmarthenshire, the Freeport utilises a broad base from which to develop the necessary workforce.

This regional approach guarantees that the talent pipeline is more than just a localised effort; it is a comprehensive initiative across Southwest Wales, cultivating a steady stream of qualified professionals ready to support the region's emerging sectors.