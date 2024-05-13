The Celtic Freeport Can Become a Magnet for Inward Investment

By David Gwynne interim CEO of the Celtic Freeport

As we look toward the future of industry and innovation in southwest Wales, the Celtic Freeport is emerging as a beacon for inward investment.

What sets the freeport apart is not just its economic incentives but its strategic positioning and robust infrastructure, designed to attract and sustain large-scale, global enterprises in the renewable energy sector, particularly floating offshore wind (FLOW).

First and foremost, the Celtic Freeport's physical geography offers an unmatched logistical advantage. Located near the developing offshore wind farms in the Celtic Sea, the Freeport minimises transportation costs for moving massive structures essential for FLOW projects. This geographical closeness is a critical factor in reducing operational expenses and enhancing the efficiency of deploying large-scale wind installations.

Another significant draw is the access to a skilled workforce. Southwest Wales is home to a pool of talent with expertise in engineering, manufacturing, and maritime operations. This ready availability of skilled professionals not only facilitates the immediate needs of incoming businesses but also ensures a steady pipeline of local talent, trained and ready to meet the evolving demands of the renewable energy sector.