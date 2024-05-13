Contact the Author:

The Celtic Freeport private-public sector partnership is led by Associated British Ports (ABP), Neath Port Talbot Council, Pembrokeshire County Council and the Port of Milford Haven.


The Freeport also includes renewables developers, energy companies, industrial complexes, innovation assets, academic institutions and education providers.

13 May 2024
Celtic Freeport

An Introduction to The Celtic Freeport

Welcome to this new discussion series focused on the launch and ongoing development of the Celtic Freeport. This series aims to explore the vast potential of the Celtic Freeport and is hosted by Carwyn Jones, the former First Minister of Wales.

In this first discussion ‘An Introduction to the Celtic Freeport’  guests include Will Bramble, CEO of Pembrokeshire County Council, Andrew Harston from ABP and interim CEO of the Celtic Freeport, David Gwynne.

This series is set to delve deep into the intricacies of this ambitious project and its alignment with the FLOW (Floating Offshore Wind) initiative in the Celtic Sea.

