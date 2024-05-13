Celtic Freeport Can Benefit from UK’s Offshore Wind Skills Development

As the Celtic Freeport region looks towards talent mapping the future of skills, there are valuable lessons to be learned from other parts of the UK that have already made strides in this field.

Regions such as Humberside, Teesside, and various East Coast locations have not only embraced the fixed bottom offshore wind industry but have also become pioneers in developing the necessary skills to support the sector.

Humberside and Teesside have emerged as leading examples and have cultivated robust educational programs and training courses specifically designed to meet the demands of the offshore wind industry.