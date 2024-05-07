North Wales Start-Up Aims to Transform How Collectors Manage their Treasures

A start-up from Anglesey is set to transform how collectors manage, value, and authenticate their treasures.

ValArt, founded by collector and entrepreneur Elliot Riley-Walsh, has developed a platform that integrates technology with the world of collectibles, offering solutions for both physical and digital items.

The launch of ValArt introduces a system that streamlines inheritance processes, allowing future generations to appreciate and understand the value and history of their family heirlooms. It aims to make the complex task of cataloguing and managing valuable collections more accessible and reliable.

The business has received a £5,000 grant from M-Sparc to support with marketing, and has been named as a finalist in the Mobile and Emerging Technologies Startup of the Year category in the UK Start Up Awards Wales 2024.

Elliot Riley-Walsh, the CEO and founder of ValArt, said:

“As a collector I've experienced first hand the challenges and frustrations in managing and valuing collectibles. It became clear that there needed to be a better way to support collectors in preserving and appreciating their most cherished possessions.”

ValArt's system is poised to disrupt traditional methods of artworld curation and cataloguing, with ambitions to expand across various segments of the collectibles market.