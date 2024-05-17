‘Home-grown’ Tourist Attraction Contributes £941M to the Welsh Economy

Tourist attraction Zip World has contributed £941 million to the Welsh economy.

An independent report from North Wales Tourism has revealed a figure of £941 million as Zip World’s 10-year contribution to the Welsh economy.

This milestone, following its latest Economic Impact Assessment, highlights a remarkable surge compared to the previous figure of £251 million reported in 2018, with over £690 million added in the last five years.

By analysing commercial data, survey insights, and research findings, the assessment explores Zip World’s visitor influences, staffing levels and economic contribution to its local communities.

Andrew Hudson, Chief Executive Officer at Zip World, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of our contribution to economic regeneration in Wales, and this report underscores the impact we've had and will continue to have. Our ambition has always been to create long-term jobs and to support the wider economy of our local communities. “Since launching in 2013, Zip World has opened seven sites – including our newest location in Conwy – and North Wales Tourism's analysis will provide invaluable insight to guide our future endeavours in driving more growth and prosperity. “There are also ongoing initiatives to expand our UK presence further including in the Lakes and proposals in the South East of England. Investment is key for us, not only in our new sites but by adding value to our existing locations.”

Zip World’s expansion plans and enhanced management of existing attractions are supported by both the Welsh and UK Governments, securing £6.2 million worth of matched funding as part of the North Wales Growth Deal.

This funding aims to further enable Zip World’s vision as a leading responsible tourism destination, facilitating sustainable transport links and year-round employment opportunities.

Jim Jones, CEO of North Wales Tourism, said:

“As Zip World continues to enthuse adventure seekers from near and far to Wales, the positive economic ripple effect of this leading tourist operator has been felt across our communities. “Every pound visitors spend in North Wales circulates within the local economy, meaning the impact is even higher among other local businesses. By attracting tourists to the region, Zip World has injected over £414 million in local reinvestment across the last five years alone. “Zip World has been the catalyst to the branding of North Wales as the Adventure Capital of Europe, and the company remains steadfast in its mission to not only thrill visitors but also to enrich and empower our Welsh communities.”

Operating 33 different adventures at seven locations across Wales and England, the company offers a range of experiences within the active leisure sector, including its latest locations, the indoor Zip World Conwy and its Zip World Windermere and Manchester sites.

In addition to its adventures, Zip World has recently launched its brand-new luxury Forest Lodges and Camping Pods as well as renovated its Tyn-y-Coed Hotel, further expanding its accommodation offerings in the region.