Wrexham Manufacturer Earns King’s Award for Enterprise

A Wrexham manufacturer has paid tribute to its staff as it is recognised with a King's Award for Enterprise.

Tension Control Bolts Ltd (TCB) has been awarded the prize in the International trade category.

The firm currently exports 20 million bolts to more than 30 countries around the world each year.

TCB provided around 1 million bolts to the New Safe Confinement, Chernobyl in Ukraine.

The firm has also supplied bolts to the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Paris Olympic 2024 infrastructure.

TCB’s exports have increased by more than 700% in the last six years.

The company’s biggest export markets include the Netherlands, Germany, Australia, France, and Portugal.

The firm’s high-tech bolts are used in the construction of some of the world’s most iconic steel structures such as skyscrapers, football stadia, bridges, and nuclear power plants.

TCB has now supplied more than 9 million bolts for wind turbines across the globe, making an important contribution to a greener future.

TCB also supply bolting assemblies for safety-critical infrastructure including rail track joints, and train and truck chassis.

The firm’s environmentally friendly coating called Greenkote® is longer lasting, harder wearing and more cost effective than conventional types of Zinc coating.

Greenkote® is approved by international motor manufacturers including General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, VW, and Audi.

TCB Managing Director Tim Stokes said: