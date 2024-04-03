North Wales Regional Skills Partnership Hosts Event to Address SME Skills and Staffing Challenges

David Roberts, founder of the Alternative Board business consultancy and Chair of the North Wales Regional Skills Partnership, has called upon leaders of North Wales organisations, of all sizes, to sign up for a free event aimed at addressing skills and staffing challenges.

The free event on April 26th, organised by the North Wales Regional Skills Partnership, will bring together employers from across the region with specialists in the fields of skills and employment. It will feature a ‘Meet the Expert’ exhibition, keynote speakers, panel discussions and networking opportunities, all geared towards providing insights and information on attracting, developing, and retaining staff.

The event, that is held from 9am 1pm at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, will also showcase the range of support available across North Wales and enable business leaders to connect with relevant skills providers.

Find out more about the FREE event here:

Taclo Heriau Gweithlu a Sgiliau | Navigating Workforce and Skill Challenges Tickets, Fri 26 Apr 2024 at 09:00 | Eventbrite