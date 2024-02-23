Former North Wales Hospital Business Case Approved for Next Phase

Plans for the future development of the Former North Wales Hospital in Denbigh received a boost, following a decision by the North Wales Economic Ambition Board to approve Jones Bros Civil Engineering’s outline business case (OBC).

After many years of uncertainty, the site in Denbigh looks set to become a central part of the community once again, providing employment and homes for local people. The Jones Bros proposal includes restoration of the Grade 2* listed building, development of new homes and green spaces, a skills and training facility as well as over 1,000m2 of commercial space.

Since its closure in 1995 the condition of the building has declined into disrepair and despite several plans for regeneration nothing has come to fruition until now. Denbighshire Council’s Planning Committee has already resolved to grant a hybrid planning permission subject to further agreement on planning conditions and legal terms.

Cllr. Jason McLellan, Leader of Denbighshire County Council also leads on the Land and Property Programme on the North Wales Economic Ambition Board.

He said:

“Breathing new life into the historical North Wales building is a testament to our shared vision for a sustainable future for the site. As we move forward to the next phase for this project our hope is that through the Growth Deal we can deliver the transformation of this derelict site, bringing much needed new homes and employment opportunities to the town and wider community.”

The project forms part of the North Wales Growth Deal Land and Property Programme which aims to address challenges and promote opportunities linked to development sites across the region. By proactively tackling the obstacles facing the property market in North Wales, the programme aims to transform sites into residential and employment spaces.

Huw Jones, owner of Jones Bros Civil Engineering added:

“We are pleased that the outline business case has been approved and the development can move forward to the next stage. “The historical site deserves to be restored and to be part of the community in Denbigh once again, and we have taken another key step to that becoming a reality.”

With agreement from the Board, the project can now move to develop a full business case – the final phase in securing Growth Deal funding before implementation.

Business cases are developed for each project within the Growth Deal and each OBC covers the project planning phase and identifies options which deliver public value following detailed appraisals. The full business case for the former North Wales Hospital site is expected to come to the Ambition Board in Spring 2024.

Picture caption – Former North Wales Hospital, Denbighshire. Fay Jones MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales alongside representatives from Jones Bros, Ambition North Wales and Denbighshire County Council