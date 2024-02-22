Final Call to Enter Wales Business Awards 2024

Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid is encouraging businesses across Wales to submit their entries for the Wales Business Awards 2024, ahead of the forthcoming deadline.

With just a week until the deadline, Thursday 29 February, businesses are now urged to enter to be in with a chance of winning a prestigious accolade.

The Wales Business Awards, organised by the Chamber and sponsored by Jardine Norton, recognise the very best from businesses across Wales.

Chamber members and non-members can submit their entries for free by completing an application form or uploading an audio or video entry.

Paul Butterworth, CEO of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said:

“The Wales Business Awards are a brilliant way for businesses to shout about the incredible work they are doing, recognise their teams’ hard work and celebrate their successes in the company of the Welsh business community, ministers and dignitaries. “We can’t wait to reward the achievements of Welsh businesses in May, which is why we are encouraging firms to get involved now and ensure they have submitted their entries before the deadline.”

There are 11 categories for businesses to enter this year, including: B2B Customer Commitment; B2C Customer Commitment; Digital Business of the Year; Diversity & Inclusion; Employee Engagement; Global Business of the Year; Green Business of the Year; Innovative Business of the Year; SME Exporter of the Year; Workplace Wellbeing; and Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

The Chamber will also be awarding ‘Wales Business of the Year’ at the ceremony on 16 May at The Vale Resort, which sees broadcaster Andrea Byrne return as host.

Entries can be submitted at https://cw-seswm.com/events/awards-2024-enter/ on or before Thursday 29 February.