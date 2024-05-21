Hodge Becomes Headline Sponsor of Pride Cymru 2024

Hodge, one of Wales’ leading financial services institutions, has been unveiled as the headline sponsor of this year’s Pride Cymru parade.

The Pride Cymru 2024 event takes place in Cardiff over two days on June 22nd and 23rd and is Wales’s biggest celebration of equality and diversity. It is expected that the event will host more than 50,000 people coming together to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Following the parade, two main stages at Cardiff Castle will host the likes of the Venga Boys, Ultrabeat, and Tom Aspaul over the Saturday night and Sunday.

Dave Landen, CEO of Hodge, said:

“Hodge is committed to equality, diversity and inclusion and so becoming the headline sponsor of the Pride Cymru 2024 parade is a perfect fit for us. “In 2018 we established an equality, diversity and inclusion group made up of colleagues from across Hodge, who continually review our processes and practices, and works hard to ensure that we as a business are doing all we can to support our colleagues and community. Our Colleague Alliance also works hard to ensure best practice to support and reflect the diverse workforce we have here at Hodge. “We are all really excited for the weekend and there will be a large number of Hodge colleagues at the parade to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, wave the flag for diversity, and of course have a great time.”

Gian Molinu, Chair of Pride Cymru said: