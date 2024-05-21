Coffee Franchise Opens its Doors in Newport

A coffee franchise has opened a new shop in Newport.

Esquires Coffee was founded in 1993 in British Columbia by two entrepreneurial business graduates who wanted to serve the best coffee to their community. Now, they are a globally recognised coffee franchise serving ethical coffee all over the world.

The shop in Newport is at Lakeside Drive in Duffryn.

Ben Davies of Cooke & Arkwright negotiated and secured the lease for Esquires Coffee on behalf of franchisee Rashid Habib. This marks the second Esquires Coffee shop in Wales and Mr Habib’s first franchise acquisition through Cooke & Arkwright, with aspirations for more. Esquires Coffee are expanding more in South Wales with another shop opening in Cardiff Bay soon.

Ben Davies said:

“This acquisition marks the first Esquires Coffee shop for franchisee, Rashid Habib, and we’re delighted to have acted on his behalf in this transaction. Identifying the right unit, in a busy location, were key elements to securing the first store. We share Esquires’ optimism in the envisaged success of the store’s performance and look forward to advising on further acquisitions in south Wales.”

All of the units are now let on the parade which is managed by LCP Group. Despite a challenging market, this transaction demonstrates the demand for such locations, situated in close proximity to predominantly office and residential uses.

Philip Gwyther of EJ Hales acted on behalf of the landlord. He said:

“We are delighted to have let this prominent corner unit to Esquires who will significantly add to the tenant mix of this very busy retail parade, which benefits from onsite customer car parking.”

Esquires Coffee have completed large scale improvements to the unit by opening up the side, adding windows and outdoor seating making it much more visible from the road and street traffic. The unit comprises 1,500 sq ft internally in addition to the outdoor seating. The landlord submitted a planning application in order to secure the change of use to class A1/A3.

George Watson, Senior Asset Manager at LCP, said: