IoD Wales Celebrates Achievements of Business Leaders

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Wales celebrated the outstanding achievements of business leaders across the nation at its prestigious Director of the Year Awards ceremony.

Held at ICC Wales, Newport, the event brought together more than 350 influential business leaders, showcasing the contributions of directors who drive social and economic prosperity in their communities.

Hosted by Carole Green of ITV Cymru, the ceremony also raised funds for Llamau, a leading homelessness charity.

The Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy, and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles MS, also addressed the audience, outlining his plans to collaborate with and support Welsh business leaders.

Alongside headline sponsors Cardiff Business School, IoD Wales announced the winners across ten categories:

1. Director of the Year – Third & Public Sector (Sponsored by Buffoon Media)

Winner: Menai Owen Jones, LATCH Welsh Children's Cancer Charity

Highly Commended: Professor Uzo Iwobi CBE, Race Council Cymru

2. Director of the Year – Sustainability (Sponsored by Welsh Government)

Winner: Marten Lewis, Bluestone National Park Resort

3. Director of the Year – Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (Sponsored by XMA)

Winner: Noel Mooney, Football Association of Wales

Highly Commended: Bernie Davies, Bernie Davies Global

4. Director of the Year – Non-Executive Director (Sponsored by Pro Steel Engineering)

Winner: Reg Cawthorne, The Bracken Trust

5. Director of the Year – Young (Sponsored by Sony UK Technology Centre)

Winner: Robyn Walters, RWR Recruitment

Highly Commended: Chris Whittaker, Platts Agriculture

6. Director of the Year – Innovation (Sponsored by Copa Data UK)

Winner: Rebecca Rigby, Bluestone National Park Resort

7. Director of the Year – Skills Development (Sponsored by Portal Training)

Winner: Stuart Davies-Jaynes, Bluestone National Park Resort

Highly Commended: Genevieve Nock, New Directions; Jeffrey Pugh, Pugh Computers; Lisa Hand, Ogi

8. Director of the Year – International (Sponsored by Halo Financial)

Winner: Ann Ellis, Mauve Group

9. Director of the Year – Small-Medium Business (up to £15mil) (Sponsored by Development Bank of Wales)

Winner: Mark Williams, Limb Art

10. Director of the Year – Start-Up (Sponsored by S’Investec)

Winner: Ben Allwright, Ogi

Additionally, Brigadier Graeme ‘Jock’ Fraser was honoured with the prestigious Chair’s Award for Excellence in Director and Board Practice, recognising his remarkable contributions to Wales.

Richard Selby, IoD National Chair, said:

“Brigadier Fraser is a worthy winner for his work in Wales over recent years. His leadership and dedication serve as an inspiration to us all.”

Jo Price, Nations Manager, IoD Wales, said:

“We are thrilled to have recognised and celebrated our deserving winners. The judging panel faced a difficult decision in selecting from the impressive shortlist, yet each winner demonstrated exceptional leadership and accomplishments, despite the continuous challenges over the past year. We extend our gratitude to all of our sponsors for their support in making this event at ICC Wales a resounding success. We eagerly anticipate following the remarkable achievements of our winners in the years ahead.”

Professor Rachel Ashworth, Dean of Cardiff Business School, added:

“We’re so proud to sponsor this annual celebration of excellence in Welsh business leadership. 2023 was another challenging year and the resilience, innovation, and success shown by Welsh business organisations have been especially remarkable. Cardiff Business School looks forward to celebrating the achievements of Welsh business and recognising many Public Value contributions that directors and their teams have made to their local communities, the Welsh economy, and the wider world.”

The event also marked a significant milestone as Michael Bogod, aged 96, was honoured for celebrating 70 years of membership with IoD Wales.