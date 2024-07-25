Budding Food and Drink Engineers Get Hands-on Experience at World-Leading R&D Centre

A Welsh Government funded programme has collaborated with AMRC Cymru to provide hands-on experience of advanced manufacturing for budding engineers.

Research commissioned by Food & Drink Skills Wales | Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru found that a skills deficit existed in technical and engineering, with demand for such roles destined to increase in the future.

The successful candidates were selected following a competitive application process, which led to four individuals being granted the opportunity to enhance their understanding of industry technologies within the food and drink manufacturing sector.

At AMRC Cymru, Flintshire; Adam Agrane from Bishop Heber High School, Malpas; Bianca Ambata from St. Brigid’s School, Denbigh; Daniel Davies Alun School, Mold; and Dylan Blackwell St Joseph’s Catholic and Anglican High School, Wrexham, were presented with real-world manufacturing challenges which set the stage for an immersive learning experience.

Adam Agrane said:

“Having the chance to work with experienced professionals has enhanced my problem-solving skills and provided valuable lessons which I can apply across any career path I choose to follow.”

By integrating real-world challenges and expert knowledge, the aim of the programme was to bridge the skills gap in the industry and enhance student employability.

Bianca Ambata said:

“The goal I want to achieve most in life is becoming an engineer. I am very passionate about engineering, physics and maths and was delighted to be selected for this fantastic opportunity.”

The culmination of the project was a presentation where the students showcased their solutions and methodologies. The finale evaluated the students’ application of industry knowledge in real-world scenarios, assessing their innovation, teamwork, and problem-solving skills.

Daniel Davies said:

“I hope to pursue a career in renewable energy engineering. This work experience opportunity has given me an invaluable insight and has allowed me to gain better knowledge of the engineering world and what the job truly entails.”

Dylan Blackwell, said:

“This opportunity has provided me with valuable experiences and a taste of the food and drink sector. I now have a deeper insight into the various avenues within engineering which will in turn assist me with my career choices in the future.”

Lucy Morley, Manufacturing Research Engineer at AMRC Cymru, said:

“The students were paired with expert engineers for collaborative, multidisciplinary activities that simulated engineering problems faced regularly by the food and drink industry. “Hands-on sessions gave them experience using engineering technology such as Computer Aided Design software, SMART Workbench programming and Robotics. All four showed great enthusiasm and it was a pleasure to host them and to see the progress they made. We wish them all the best and hope that their passion for engineering develops into a successful career within the food and drink industry.”

Elen Rebeca Jones, Engagement Manager for Food & Drink Skills Wales said: