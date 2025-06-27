Double Awards Win at Top Food and Drink Ceremony Highlights Years of Commitment

Rhug Estate won the Sustainable Values prize at the fifth Wales Food and Drink Awards.

The 12,500-acre organic farm estate, near Corwen in Denbighshire, has been a driver of progressive environmental practices for decades, and for that to be recognised with such accolades is “a huge honour” said owner Lord Newborough, who was named Entrepreneur of the Year at the ceremony, held at Venue Cymru in Llandudno.

Discussing this success and Rhug’s long-standing reputation with journalist and presenter Sian Lloyd – co-founder of the awards – he thanked the many people who have supported the business and its vision to produce globally-renowned meats and produce, in addition to the award-winning Rhug Wild Beauty range.

“We were thrilled to win these awards, which reflect the many years of commitment we have towards sustainable farming and providing customers with first class products and customer service,” said Lord Newborough. “Being recognised is always encouraging, but what's most important to us is the strong culture and values our team has. We work hard to be a leading example of best practices in our industry and to be at the forefront of sustainability. “This recognition motivates our team even more and shows we're making a positive impact not just in North Wales, but around the world.”

He added:

“One of the biggest moves we will make in the months ahead is a further push towards digital and diversification, as we increase our range of suppliers and stockists nationwide, notably in London. “There will be particular focus on the meat products and Rhug Wild Beauty collection where we have seen so much growth.”

Sian lauded the Estate for its innovative reputation and Lord Newborough for the “passion and drive” which helped secure the awards, which showcase the “very best of Wales” and champion companies of all sizes in the food and drink arena.

“What really struck the judges was the relentless pursuit of new opportunities and delivering on that,” she added. “That is inspiring to other entrepreneurs, it is such a wonderful story people can follow and support on so many levels as the business has been a pioneer for others in the sector.”

Lord Newborough – a former winner at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards – responded:

“If you are doing something you believe in then it’s easy. Organic farming comes from the heart; you can’t approach it any other way. “The best thing we ever did is embrace our identity and stay true to it, a move which has seen Rhug become a global brand. “You have to believe in what you do and be brave, which we have for many years, and plan to for many more.”

Rhug Estate holds a prestigious Royal Warrant of Appointment from His Majesty The King – one of just seven businesses in Wales to do so.