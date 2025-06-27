Matsudai Ramen and Halen Môn Launch Kit Collaboration

Matsudai Ramen, Wales’ cult ramen joint, and Halen Môn, the Anglesey Sea Salt company, are to launch a new collaborative ramen kit.

The new shio (salt) ramen kit has been created by the Matsudai team to showcase Halen Môn’s salt products – and particularly its smoked salt and smoked water.

The bowl features a light, golden chicken and seafood soup, a new Halen Môn shio tare (secret seasoning sauce), wild garlic oil, hand-pressed noodles and pork loin chashu cured in Halen Môn smoked salt.

Since 2021, Matsudai has delivered tens of thousands of ramen kits to every corner of the UK, receiving praise from such culinary heroes as Tim Anderson, Andi Oliver, Big Has, and Melissa Thompson and appearing in articles in the Observer, the Mail, the Independent, BBC Good Food and many more.

In early August 2022 they opened Wales' first dedicated ramen shop – a flagship restaurant in Grangetown, Cardiff. Guardian critic Jay Rayner visited the restaurant soon after, calling it ‘inventive, geeky and superb’.

To launch the new kit collaboration with Halen Môn, Matsudai will be hosting a pop-up lunch and dinner club with Halen Môn’s Tide cafe at the saltcote on Anglesey on 10th July. The pop-up will showcase the recipe from the new kit, alongside a richer soup alternative and a vegan version. The ticket price includes a bowl of ramen and a selection of additional small plates and desserts, which also showcase Halen Môn products, will also be available to buy on the day.

The Matsudai x Halen Môn ramen kits will be available to pre-order from 27th June for delivery between 18th July and 16th August. Tickets for the pop-up event at Halen Môn are available to book now online.

James Chant, founder of Matsudai Ramen said:

“We’ve been using Halen Môn products in our cooking for years – salt-based shio ramen is a fundamental style in Japanese ramen – so, with Halen Môn’s products being so untouchably brilliant, it felt like a perfect fit for us to collaborate. We’ve made good use of Halen Môn’s smoked salt and water, to accentuate the depth of the flavours that we bring from our long-cooked soups and marinated meats and vegetables. We've wanted to do this for ages and I’m really pleased to bring this idea to life. “As a business that was founded on running pop-ups, we’re looking forward to the experience of cooking on the beautiful Anglesey coast. It’s an opportunity for North Walian fans of our kits to taste what we do in-person, and to bring something a bit different to the menu at Tide.”

Halen Môn has built an international reputation for its iconic hand-harvested, organic-approved Welsh sea salt made from Anglesey sea water and its range of seasonings and condiments that celebrate the best natural ingredients. It launched its artisan smokery business in 2008 with smoked sea salt, and has since developed a range of ingredients, popular with top restaurants and chefs, including a Great Taste award-winning Oak Smoked Water.

Jess Lea-Wilson, brand director at Halen Môn, said: