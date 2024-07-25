Wales’ Best Educators Revealed at National Awards

Some of the most inspiring educators in Wales have been announced as winners of the sixth Professional Teaching Awards Cymru.

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle MS, revealed the winners of the ten categories at a special ceremony held at Soughton Hall in Mold from 27 education professionals who made it to the finals.

For the first time, the teaching awards were open to colleges as well as schools.

Two new awards were also introduced to the well-loved celebrations: ‘Lecturer of the Year’ and ‘Learners’ Engagement in School/College’.

The award for ‘Learners’ Engagement in School/College’ has been won for the first time by The Inspire to Achieve Team from The College Merthyr Tydfil.

The new category was created to award a school or college that has demonstrated an excellent approach to help improve learner engagement and attendance.

The team at The College were recognised for their impressive 94% learner completion rate, ensuring the success of those who might otherwise disengage from learning all together.

One learner told judges:

“I don’t think I would be here without The Inspire to Achieve Team.”

It was Dr Gareth Evans, from Ysgol y Creuddyn in Llandudno, who took home the ‘Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School’ award.

Described as a pioneer in his profession, Dr Gareth Evans is an outstanding maths teacher, passionate about his subject.

He is a real role model for the profession, and this was clearly shown in the obvious admiration and love he creates and inspires in all who work with and are taught by him.

His colleagues said:

“He is passionate about ensuring the best for his pupils.”

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle MS, said:

“The calibre of nominations continues to be exceptional and demonstrates the abundance of innovation and talent we have here in Wales. “We asked parents and carers, learners, teachers, lecturers, colleagues and the general public across Wales to nominate inspiring education professionals – and this year we received more nominations than ever. “Our judges have been truly inspired by their visits to schools and colleges across all four corners of Wales throughout this process. “From primary and forest schools, to secondary schools and colleges, education practitioners at all stages of learners’ lives have a huge impact on their development, wellbeing and engagement with education. “Congratulations to all the finalists and especially to the winners on your achievements and dedication to nurturing the next generation of Welsh citizens.”

The Professional Teaching Awards Cymru 2024 winners:

Teacher of the Year in a Primary School

Rhian Thomas, Catwg Primary School, Neath

Inspirational use of the Welsh Language

Alex Davies, Black Lane Primary School, Wrexham

Outstanding New Teacher

Hannah Jones, Ysgol Tŷ Ffynnon, Shotton

Learning Support Assistant

Jo Wyatt, Ysgol Bryn Gwalia, Mold

Lecturer of the Year (NEW)

Katie Davies, Bridgend College, Bridgend

Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School

Dr Gareth Evans, Ysgol y Creuddyn, Llandudno

The Betty Campbell (MBE) award for promoting the contributions and perspectives of Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities

Amy Grimward, Ysgol Aberconwy, Conwy

Headteacher/Principal of the Year

Richard Owen, Idris Davies School, Tredegar

Learners’ Engagement in School/College (NEW)

The Inspire to Achieve Team, The College Merthyr Tydfil

Learners’ Award for Best Teacher/Lecturer