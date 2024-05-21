Housebuilder Donates to School’s Outdoor Area Renovations

A housebuilder has made a £3,000 donation to a primary school.

Persimmon Homes East Wales presented the cheque to the school’s staff and pupils. The school will direct funds towards new and improved outdoor areas. The developer and school were joined at the handover by Cardiff West MP, Kevin Brennan.

Ysgol Gynradd Creigiau Primary School applied to the developer’s Community Champions scheme to support their current initiative to enhance the school’s outdoor space.

The school is located near the five-star housebuilder’s Capel Llanilltern development, which will see 1,500 high-quality homes built along with a new primary school, shops, offices, sports pitches, and a transport park-and-ride facility delivered alongside them.

The funding came from the business’ Community Champions scheme, which sees the East Wales region donate £24,000 each year to good causes and commendable organisations in the areas in which it develops. Recent recipients in the area include Llantwit Fardre RFC Minis and Juniors and Radyr Comprehensive School’s rugby team.

Persimmon Homes East Wales Sales Director Victoria Williams, said:

“As we aim to bring new and affordable homes to Cardiff for local families – thereby alleviating local housing pressures – it's only natural for Persimmon to provide support to the local community, including nearby schools, along with their staff, pupils, and parents. “This is why we were thrilled to learn that Ysgol Gynradd Creigiau Primary School applied to our Community Champions scheme. Despite the stiff competition this quarter, we are proud to have been able to offer our support. “We eagerly anticipate the outcomes of the fundraising efforts by the school’s community and are excited to see the positive impact this will have on the children at Creigiau.”

Headteacher at Ysgol Gynradd Creigiau Primary School, Delyth Kirkman added: