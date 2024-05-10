How to Get an Angel Investor on Your Journey Alongside You

Women under 25 are now 20 times more likely to start a business than five years ago.

Yet statistics also show us that women launch businesses with 53% less capital on average than men, they are less aware of funding options and they are less likely to take on debt.

Furthermore, only one in three entrepreneurs is a woman, and just one penny in every pound of investment goes to female-led firms.

All entrepreneurs can face a range of hurdles, from getting their start-up off the ground to overseeing day-to-day operations and scaling their business. But there is help, advice, and funding available to support successful growth.

That’s why building the women angel ecosystem in Wales is a priority for us, particularly as data demonstrates that women are much more likely to invest in female-founded companies.

Established to help support women in the early-stage investment community in Wales, Women Angels of Wales is jointly supported by the British Business Bank and the Development Bank of Wales. The syndicate has access to co-investment of up to £250,000 for each deal from the Development Bank’s £8 million Wales Angel Co-Investment Fund.

As a group of almost 50 women angel investors, we know what it takes to start and scale a business. We’ve been there, done it and got the infamous t-shirt, so we can help. There are plenty of funding options available including debt finance, loans and equity. The important thing is to reach out early and communicate with potential investors before you begin a round of investing.

Don’t be intimated by what you don’t know, and don’t be afraid to speak up when something needs to be said. Make use of the support available – angel investors offer expertise, knowledge, connections and cash. They’ll want to go on the journey with you.

Our starting advice is to polish your business plan, practise your pitch, know your numbers and be clear about your exit strategy. This will all help when discussing investment options with potential funders – but the important thing is to reach out for help.