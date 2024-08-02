Start Up Loans Helps Former Teacher Inspire Next Generation of Welsh Footballers

A former maths and science teacher is combining his love for teaching with his lifelong passion for football, thanks to funding from the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.

Leon Stapleton, 43, has launched the first Welsh franchise of We Make Footballers, a football training academy for children aged four to 12, in Cardiff.

Leon spent more than 10 years teaching both maths and science, but pre-pandemic he became disillusioned with life in the classroom, despite really enjoying working with children, and decided to leave teaching for a job with a courier service, while he researched new career options.

Alongside being a lifelong supporter of Cardiff City FC, Leon has always enjoyed playing football himself, being part of various teams across Cardiff over the years, recently joining Thornhill Veterans. Learning about the UK-wide franchise, We Make Footballers, Leon saw an opportunity to establish a branch in Wales and grabbed it with both hands.

Leon said:

“I really enjoy working with children and my 10 years of experience as a secondary school teacher provided me with a lot of skills of working with pupils from all backgrounds and dealing with challenging situations. But ultimately it taught me how to approach people in a more empathetic way and how to get the best out of people. “These are skills I didn’t want to leave behind just because I left full-time teaching, so being able to apply these alongside a huge passion of mine in football was the perfect opportunity. “There’s nothing else quite like We Make Footballers in Cardiff, and I’m really proud to be offering something which will be benefitting the local community.”

Applying for a £15,000 Start Up Loan with the British Business Bank last year meant that Leon was able to launch the first We Make Footballers franchise in Wales. The finance enabled Leon to purchase £4,500 worth of training equipment, venue insurance, hire coaches and produce marketing materials.

Speaking about the process of applying for his loan, Leon said: “Start Up Loans was recommended to me by We Make Footballers as the suggested finance route for individual’s launching a new franchise. The process of applying for the loan couldn’t have been simpler. As a layperson, applying for finance can be a daunting and stressful task, but my experience was the opposite. I had direct contact with my financial manager throughout the whole process and I felt supported and well communicated with.”

The British Business Bank Start Up Loans programme provides government-backed loans of up to £25,000 per individual, up to a maximum of £100,000 per business. In addition to finance, successful applicants receive free mentoring, access to resources and advice.

Head coach Leon employs a team of four coaching staff alongside him, enabling five sessions to run a week for different age groups. Leon also has plans to set up a girls-only class with his new senior female coach.

Leon continues:

“There’s a resounding passion that exudes from everyone who’s involved with We Make Footballers, from both the players and the coaches. Ultimately, there’s a real joy that comes from playing football with other people. The fact that I get to experience all of this as a business owner is a dream come true.”

Jessica Phillips-Harris, Senior Manager for Wales at the British Business Bank, said: