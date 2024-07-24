Emma Meets Luke Hodge, Director, b2b IT Services

In this series of ‘Emma Meets', Emma Peterson, Director of Recruit 121 Finance & Accounting Solutions, finds out more about the sponsors of the Finance Awards Wales 2024.

Finance Awards Wales is designed to recognise, attract and invest in the talented finance professionals working in Wales, showcasing the best of the best in the finance industry. In this edition, Emma Meets Luke Hodge, Director, b2b IT Services

What motivated B2B IT Services Insurance to sponsor the Young Finance Director of the Year award in the Finance Awards Wales?

Each year it’s so rewarding to see people being recognised for being passionate, driven and successful in their field. The fact that this award is specifically aimed at recognising young talent is something that I personally really love.

How does supporting emerging talent in finance align with B2B IT Services’ corporate values and business objectives?

Some of the most rewarding parts of being in business has been encouraging young people to flourish in their roles. We’ve seen some of our best talent come into our business through apprenticeship schemes and the stage of life at which many of the candidates of this award find themselves is so formulative to the rest of their careers and life. Our second key principle in b2b is to provide an environment for our staff to be the best they can be in their role and life. Our first is to provide the best customer experience at every engagement point within the business, just in case you were wondering.

How does B2B IT Services demonstrate a commitment to diversity and inclusion in supporting emerging finance leaders?

The IT sector has traditionally seen far more disjointed engagement from specific demographics than perhaps other sectors. We see our responsibility in ensuring that we can be engaged with and attract the best talent as an ongoing journey, not specifically just around finance leaders but across our entire work force.

Are there specific programmes or initiatives within the company which aim to foster a diverse talent pipeline in finance?

Our apprenticeship scheme has probably been our most successful in this regard. We look for people with the right attitude, aptitude, and approach first. The rest can come later.

How does B2B IT Services’ sponsorship of this award reflect the company's commitment to leadership development and corporate values?

Our second principle influences this – to provide an environment for our staff to be the best they can be in their role and life. We’ve been through significant growth and change as an organisation and as we continue to mature, the requirement to nurture and develop leadership is essential to our continued success. It’s been such a privilege to see members of our team come into our business as apprentices and grow to become essential parts of our senior leadership team. Seeing the potential in people, and creating an environment for our staff to flourish, is a responsibility I don’t take lightly, but when it works, it’s the best thing.

What’s the best advice you have ever been given?

Having the right people in the right seats.