New Sponsor Unveiled for Cardiff Business Club

Swansea Building Society will become a season sponsor of Cardiff Business Club for the next year.

Richard Miles, Head of Savings & Marketing / Area Manager East Wales at Swansea Building Society has also been appointed to the Cardiff Business Club Board.

The strategic partnership comes on the heels of a year of record profits for the Society, which saw unprecedented growth in the South East of Wales and along the Welsh borders.

Swansea Building Society says it recognises the importance of fostering strong business networks and supporting the local economy. The decision to sponsor Cardiff Business Club aligns with the Society's commitment to giving back to the business community that has been integral to its success.

Cardiff Business Club, founded in 1912, aims to offer an environment where all their members can connect with decision makers from across the private, public and charitable sectors to support and promote their businesses. Its new season will start in September 2024, featuring a series of high-profile events, networking opportunities, and thought leadership sessions.

Richard Miles brings a wealth of experience to his new role on the Cardiff Business Club Board, including a background in sales and marketing leadership as well as roles as a board member of Cardiff YMCA Housing Association Limited and Linc Cymru.

Swansea Building Society, founded in 1923, is one of only three remaining mutual building societies in Wales. It is headquartered in Swansea and has branch offices in Mumbles, Cowbridge and Carmarthen. The Society's main objective is to offer a wide range of savings and flexible mortgages accounts.

Richard Miles, Head of Savings & Marketing / Area Manager East at Swansea Building Society, said:

“Due to expansion across the area we thought it would be a great idea to sponsor Cardiff Business Club to allow us to contribute to the vibrant business environment in Cardiff. It is an honour to be appointed as a board member at the Business Club. I relish the opportunity to bring my deep understanding and knowledge of sales and marketing to continue developing Cardiff Business Club and to continue to give back to the local business community.”

The Cardiff Business Club Board includes newly-appointed Club President, Baroness Grey-Thompson, who over 16 years and five Paralympic Games won eleven gold medals, three silver and one bronze, cementing her reputation as one of the most gifted sportswomen of her generation. Another famous name on the Club Board is its Secretary, Paul Thorburn, the former Neath RFC and international Wales rugby union player, who still holds the record for the longest successful kick in an international test match.

Business News Wales is the Business Club’s PR and communications partner for the new season.

Phil Jardine, Chair of Cardiff Business Club, said: