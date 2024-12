Cardiff Business Club Christmas Lunch Hears About ‘Transformational’ Industry

Cardiff Business Club drew its events schedule for 2024 to a close with a sell-out Christmas lunch which heard about an industry which could ‘transform the Welsh economy’.

Stuart George, managing director of Bute Energy, told the audience at Glamorgan County Cricket Club about the firm’s development pipeline of onshore renewable energy projects – the largest in Wales.

Cardiff Business Club chair Phil Jardine told Business News Wales about the event: