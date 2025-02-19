Cardiff Business Club Invites Proposals for Event Management Contract

Cardiff Business Club, one of the UK’s most distinguished business networking organisations, has announced a tendering process for its event management and administration services.

This routine review is part of the Club’s commitment to ensuring value for money and maintaining the highest standards of service across all aspects of its operations.

Cardiff Business Club hosts a series of high-profile events throughout the year, bringing together senior business leaders, industry influencers, and distinguished guest speakers. The Club’s events calendar includes networking lunches, formal dinners, and exclusive roundtable discussions, providing invaluable opportunities for professional engagement and thought leadership.

The Club is inviting proposals from skilled and experienced event management providers to oversee the seamless planning and delivery of its events, as well as to provide essential administrative support. The successful provider will work closely with the Club’s Board, including the Chairman, Secretary, and Treasurer, to ensure that all events uphold the organisation’s prestigious reputation.

The scope of services will include end-to-end event management, logistical coordination, and administrative oversight, ensuring that Cardiff Business Club continues to offer outstanding experiences for its members and guests. The successful bidder will be expected to demonstrate a proven track record in delivering high-quality business events and possess the necessary expertise to support the Club’s ongoing development.

Speaking about the tendering process Phil Jardine. Chairman of Cardiff Business Club said,

“This review is a routine part of our governance process, ensuring we continue to deliver value for our members while maintaining the high standards that Cardiff Business Club is known for. We look forward to engaging with potential partners who share our commitment to excellence in event management and administration.”

Interested parties wishing to express their interest in providing club administration and event management services for Cardiff Business Club from 1st July 2025 are invited to notify the Club’s Hon Treasurer, Stuart Price at Stuart.Price@qallp.co.uk by no later than close of business on Friday, 14th March.