Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson Set to Start Cardiff Business Club’s 2025 Calendar

Cardiff Business Club will play host to its President, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson DBE DL, for its first event of 2025.

One of the UK’s most celebrated advocates for inclusivity and positive change, Baroness Grey-Thompson will give the keynote address, drawing on her extensive experience as an independent Crossbench peer in the House of Lords.

Cardiff Business Club chair Phil Jardine told Business News Wales about the event:

The lunch is set to take place on Wednesday, January 29 2024, at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, starting at noon with a networking drinks reception. The event is sponsored by ICAEW for Wales, with the drinks reception supported by Browne Jacobson.

Tickets are available here.