Cardiff Business Club Hosts Inspiring Afternoon with Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson DBE

Cardiff Business Club welcomed a special guest at its latest event as Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson DBE, the club’s president, shared insights from her remarkable career spanning sport, politics, and advocacy for diversity and inclusion.

The event, held at Sophia Gardens, brought together business leaders to connect, learn, and discuss the importance of inclusivity in the workplace and beyond.

Born and raised in Cardiff, Baroness Grey-Thompson reflected on her journey from competing in five Paralympic Games to her current roles in the House of Lords and as Chair of Sport Wales. She highlighted the strong ties between sport and business, emphasising the importance of a healthier and more active workforce.

“Sport and business need to work more together,” she said. “Employees need to be fitter and healthier, and there is a real crossover in how both sectors can support each other.”

A key theme of the afternoon was workplace diversity, with Baroness Grey-Thompson passionately advocating for greater inclusivity for disabled people.

Speaking to Business News Wales, Baroness Grey-Thompson highlighted the multiple barriers disabled individuals face.

Reflecting on her role as President of Cardiff Business Club, Baroness Grey-Thompson highlighted the importance of connections in driving change.

“People matter. You can write strategies and policies, but without genuine connections, change won’t happen,” she noted. “Cardiff Business Club plays a crucial role in fostering these connections, bringing together individuals from different backgrounds and industries.”

She also praised the welcoming and inclusive environment of the club, where members can meet new people, exchange ideas, and challenge their own perspectives through engaging discussions.

In a candid discussion on the challenges faced by disabled individuals, Baroness Grey-Thompson acknowledged the impact of austerity, COVID-19, and systemic barriers in society. However, she remained optimistic about the future, highlighting the ongoing efforts of advocates, businesses, and policymakers to improve access to employment, education, and housing.