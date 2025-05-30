Creating a Sense of Belonging in the Cardiff Business Community

In a digital world, Cardiff Business Club remains a very human enterprise. It is about conversations, dialogue, listening, and learning – and in today's fast-paced, sometimes impersonal business environment, that feels more important than ever.

My first experience of the Club came in 2017. Since then, I have attended more than 30 events. The speakers have been outstanding, but what has struck me most is the people I have met. Without fail, at every event I have attended, I have been inspired not only by the speaker, but by the people I have sat next to. Often it is the stories from those on your left and right that leave the strongest impression.

My day job is rooted in behavioural change, so perhaps it is no surprise that I quickly became fascinated by what I was observing. I saw the value of those interactions and conversations, and I decided I wanted to be more involved. Joining the Board has been a great decision and a natural extension of what brought me to the Club in the first place.

At Cardiff Business Club, we are very aware that we need to reflect the challenges and opportunities across a range of sectors. Speaking personally, I am often the only healthcare professional in the room. I would love to see even more involvement from that sector, because the business of healthcare is big business – and the discussions we have at the Club are just as relevant to it as they are to any other part of the economy.

Recently, for example, the Board had the privilege of hosting the Governor of the Bank of England. Listening to him and his advisors was fascinating. With my healthcare hat on, the points raised about the importance of the workforce and productivity struck a chord. It reminded me again how interconnected different sectors are – and how the conversations we have in the room are never just confined to one industry.

That sense of belonging is something the Board has been talking about more and more. We want Cardiff Business Club to feel like a place where you belong, not just a series of events you attend. It should be a positive part of your professional and personal life. Belonging brings an emotional connection, and that is something we want every member to feel.

We are also focused on relevance. In a volatile, uncertain and complex world, it is vital that the Club continues to evolve and offer what members need. Relevance, to me, has two meanings. It is about the Club ensuring its offer remains current, but it is also about encouraging individuals to see value in every event – even when, at first glance, a speaker might not seem directly linked to their sector. Often, those are the talks where you learn the most. There is always a connection to be made, and always something to inspire you.

As a Board, we are determined to ensure that new members are welcomed and supported. We are thinking carefully about the member experience, because that first interaction is crucial. We want people to leave their first event feeling inspired and wanting to come back.

Cardiff Business Club is open to all. While many members are based in Cardiff, I have recently met people from West Wales and Bristol too. The catchment is wide, and the opportunity to build connections is even wider.

If you want to be part of a network where dialogue, listening, and learning are at the heart of what we do, then I would encourage you to join us. In a digital world, we remain a place for real human connection – and there has never been a greater need for that.