How Sport Has Shaped Cardiff’s Economy and Identity

Looking back at my own journey through rugby and into business, I’ve often reflected on how closely sport and economic development are linked — particularly in a city like Cardiff.

I’ve been fortunate to witness that relationship from a number of angles. As a player, tournament director, business manager and now secretary of Cardiff Business Club, I’ve seen how sport can influence everything from a city’s global reputation to the confidence of its local business community.

The building of the Millennium Stadium — now the Principality Stadium — was a landmark moment. Designed to host the Rugby World Cup in 1999, it immediately gave Cardiff a new level of visibility on the international stage. What no one could have predicted at the time was that, in the years that followed, it would also become home to the FA Cup Final. That was a game-changer, bringing thousands of new visitors to the city and showcasing Cardiff to a broader audience.

It wasn’t just about what happened inside the stadium. Events of that scale have a ripple effect. Hotels fill up, restaurants and bars are busy, transport networks buzz with activity. And just as importantly, people leave with a lasting impression of Cardiff as a city that can host, that can deliver, that has something to offer.

That same pattern has continued. Whether it’s cricket at Sophia Gardens, concerts at Cardiff Castle, or the upcoming UEFA Euro 2028 games, the city has developed a strong reputation as a go-to location for major events. Friends who hadn’t been to Cardiff before now speak of it in glowing terms — not just as a sporting venue, but as a city in its own right.

This reputation matters for business. It drives footfall, supports hospitality and retail, and underlines Cardiff’s capacity for delivery. It sends a message that this is a place that can think big and act as a hub — not just for sport, but for culture, commerce and creativity.

At Cardiff Business Club, we’ve seen this reflected in the kinds of conversations we host. Our speakers often talk about how important events are in creating wider economic momentum. We recently welcomed Mark Rhydderch Roberts of Glamorgan Cricket, a former teammate of mine at Swansea University. He spoke about the wider impacts of the Indian Premier League and the commercial opportunities it presents — not just for cricket, but for the broader economy.

As we look to the future, it’s important that Cardiff continues to build on its strengths. The ability to host major events isn’t just a source of pride — it’s an economic driver, a recruitment tool, and a statement of intent. It shows that Cardiff is open, ambitious, and capable of operating on a global stage.

That matters — not just for sport, but for every part of the city’s business ecosystem.