Racing Insights and Business Brilliance at Cardiff Business Club

Cardiff Business Club played host to one of its most memorable events of the season, welcoming renowned National Hunt trainer and entrepreneur Tim Vaughan to the stage.

The evening at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, kicked off with a networking drinks reception, where business leaders, professionals, and racing enthusiasts came together in anticipation of hearing from one of Britain’s most accomplished racehorse trainers.

Tim Vaughan captivated the audience with his story of bold transitions and relentless ambition — from being a chartered surveyor at Knight Frank and Herbert R Thomas, to a decorated amateur jockey with 117 wins, and finally to a trailblazing National Hunt trainer. His decision in 2008 to turn a lifelong passion for racing into a full-time profession has since propelled him into the upper echelons of the sport, training winners at Cheltenham, Aintree, Punchestown, and even the Scottish Grand National.

In a fireside-style address, Tim reflected on the challenges of managing a top-tier racing operation, the pressures of delivering for high-profile clients such as Michael Owen and Stephen Jones, and the business acumen required to maintain success in both horse racing and commercial property ventures.

A lively and insightful Q&A session followed, with audience members quizzing Tim on everything from training regimes to ownership trends, and the future of the sport in Wales and beyond.