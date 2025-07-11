Cardiff Business Club Appoints Engage as New Event Management Partner

Cardiff Business Club has appointed Engage as its new event management and club administration partner, following a competitive tender process.

The appointment marks a new chapter for the Club as it continues its transformation journey to modernise its operations and broaden its appeal across the business community in Cardiff and beyond.

Engage takes over from Grapevine Event Management, who have delivered the Club’s event management and administration services for over 13 years.

Phil Jardine, Chair of Cardiff Business Club, expressed his gratitude to the outgoing team and his enthusiasm for the Club’s next phase:

“On behalf of the entire board and membership, I want to place on record our heartfelt thanks to Liz Brookes and the team at Grapevine for their dedication, professionalism, and long-standing support over more than a decade. They have played a huge role in shaping the Club’s event programme and delivering exceptional experiences for our members. We wish them every success in their continued work across the events industry.” “At the same time, we’re excited to welcome the team at Engage as our new partners. This appointment signals the start of a new chapter for Cardiff Business Club as we continue to develop, modernise and grow. We’re looking forward to working closely with Engage to build on our success and take the Club to even greater heights.”

Based in Cardiff, Engage has built a strong reputation for delivering dynamic, high-quality events across sport, education, and business. The team brings a collaborative approach and a focus on meaningful experiences – qualities that align closely with the Club’s direction and ambitions.

Liz Williams, Co-Founder & Director of Engage, said:

“We’re proud to be supporting Cardiff Business Club at such an exciting time. The Club has a long and respected history, and we’re looking forward to helping shape its next chapter. As a Cardiff-based team, we understand the value the Club brings to the capital’s business community – not only as a networking forum, but as a space for shared ideas, leadership conversations, and collaboration. We’re excited to work with the board, sponsors, and members to continue that tradition in a way that feels relevant, inclusive, and future-focused.”

As Cardiff Business Club continues its development journey, the focus remains on evolving with the times, embracing fresh ideas, modern formats, and a more inclusive approach that reflects the diversity and dynamism of the capital’s business community.

The Club warmly welcomes input from all members as it shapes its future and ensures it remains a relevant, accessible, and inspiring space for the next generation of leaders.