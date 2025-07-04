Leadership Transition Marks Next Phase for Cardiff Business Club

Cardiff Business Club has announced that two of its longest-serving board members, Catrin Pascoe and Kate Bassett, will be stepping down from their roles at the end of the current season, after serving with distinction.

During their tenure, both directors have played a pivotal role in the growth and evolution of the Club, helping to uphold its proud tradition while supporting a programme of change to make it more reflective of modern Cardiff’s dynamic business community.

Chair of Cardiff Business Club, Phil Jardine, paid tribute to their contribution:

“On behalf of the board and all members, I want to place on record my sincere gratitude to both Catrin and Kate for their dedication and outstanding service over the past several years. Their insight, energy and commitment have left a lasting mark on the Club’s direction and reputation. They are a hard act to follow, but their departure opens the door for fresh ideas and new perspectives as we continue our ambition to modernise the Club and broaden its appeal. We are actively looking to appoint new Directors to the Board, individuals who can help us take the next step in building a more inclusive and representative Cardiff Business Club.”

Catrin Pascoe said:

“It has been a privilege to serve on the board of Cardiff Business Club for the past eight years. During that time, I’ve seen the Club evolve in exciting ways, becoming more open, more engaged with the wider business community, and increasingly ambitious about the future. The friendships, conversations and events have all played a part in making this such a rewarding experience, and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together. I wish the Club every success as it continues its journey to modernise and grow.”

Kate Bassett commented:

“Being part of Cardiff Business Club has been a very rewarding chapter of my professional life. I’ve had the chance to contribute to a Club that blends tradition with ambition, and to witness firsthand how it is opening its doors to a broader, more diverse audience. The conversations we’ve hosted, the relationships we’ve built, and the direction we’re heading in make me hugely optimistic for what lies ahead.”

Cardiff Business Club is currently undergoing a period of strategic development, with a focus on increasing diversity on its board, expanding its membership base, and delivering greater value to corporate sponsors and members alike.

Further announcements regarding new board appointments will be made ahead of the 2025/26 season.