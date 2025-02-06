Cardiff Business Club Welcomes New Director

Sharon James Evans, the Principal of Cardiff and Vale College, has been appointed to the Board of Cardiff Business Club.

With over 30 years’ experience working in post 16 education including work based learning and higher education, Sharon is at the forefront of the further education sector in Wales and is a leading advocate of education as an enabler of change. She joins Philip Jardine as Chair of Cardiff Business Club, Secretary Paul Thorburn, Treasurer Stuart Price and Directors Kate Bassett, Cat Griffith-Williams, Jamie Hayes, Richard Miles, Catrin Pascoe and Gafyn Stiff.

Philip Jardine said:

“Sharon is a bold and visionary leader. As Principal of the largest FE College in Wales and third largest in the UK, she is passionate about the need to develop workforce skills for a strong economy. Long-term prosperity needs a joined-up approach between education and business so I have no doubt that Sharon will add real value to Cardiff Business Club as we continue to evolve and attract a more diverse audience.”

Sharon James Evans said:

“It’s a privilege to be asked to join the Board and I look forward to working with Phil and our members to connect organisations, share inspiration and promote business in our region.”

Sharon also sits on the Board of Wales Millennium Centre and is Chair of Its My Shout Community Interest Group. She is a member of the Board of BITC and the Creative Skills Advisory Board. She is a Governor and Chair of Curriculum and Quality for Eastern High School.