Welsh Lamb on its Way to Asia’s Biggest Trade Show

Welsh Lamb is on its way to Asia’s biggest trade show, FoodEx, thanks to Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC). The event, which takes place from Tuesday 5 March until Friday 8 March at Tokyo Big Sight, is host to over 2,500 leading food and beverage companies from more than 60 countries and regions.

FoodEx offers a key opportunity to expand and build on the reputation of Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef and connect with new customers across the region. HCC has been working relentlessly on behalf of levy payers and the industry to develop opportunities for Wales’ premium Welsh red meat brands, which earlier this year enjoyed a new launch into the high end Food Service sector across Japan.

HCC’s Head of Strategic Marketing and Connections Laura Pickup, who is joining the delegation, explains why this event is one not to be missed: