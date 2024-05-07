Michelin Award-Winning Chef to Open North Wales Restaurant

A Michelin award-winning chef and restauranteur is launching a landmark restaurant at a North Wales venue.

Denbigh-raised chef Bryn Williams will open the new restaurant in 2025 in Theatr Clwyd following completion of a redevelopment project.

Williams is regarded as one of the UK’s best chefs. His restaurants have included the acclaimed Odette’s in London, Colwyn Bay’s Porth Eirias, The Cambrian in the Swiss Alps, and The Touring Club in Penarth.

Both Porth Eirias and The Touring Club have been awarded the prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand.

Bryn Williams said:

“I am thrilled to be returning home to my native Wales, to work in partnership with Theatr Clwyd, an organisation I have known and loved since being a child growing up locally. I can’t wait to share my culinary passion for our distinct and dynamic region and its produce with my community.”

Liam Evans-Ford, Theatr Clwyd’s Executive Director said:

“We are deeply excited to be working in partnership with Bryn on our food and drink offer at Theatr Clwyd – including restaurants, bars, and in all our event and retail spaces. We always aim to work with people who are world class at what they do, who share our values, and who have strong links to our locality. Bryn delivers on all these, and we look forward to working with him to make Theatr Clwyd known as a food and drink destination, as well a venue for world-class culture and communities work.”

Theatr Clwyd is currently undergoing a major capital redevelopment project which will reimagine the theatre’s public spaces and create a greener, more efficient and sustainable building.