North Wales Hotel Wins Global Award for its ‘Green Revolution’

A four-star seaside hotel in North Wales has won a major global award after a “green revolution” cut its carbon footprint by 84%.

The historic Grade II listed Llandudno Bay Hotel has been honoured at the international Lux Life Travel and Tourism Awards.

As a result of a raft of pioneering eco-friendly initiatives, owners the Everbright Group were crowned Sustainable Luxury Hotel Group of the Year.

The award is the latest in a series of accolades for the hotel, including being hailed as a trailblazer by the Net Zero North Wales Network for showing that investing in green technology made sound business sense as well as being good for the environment.

It was also named as the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Hotel of the Year 2023 at the Go North Wales Tourism Awards.

When the Everbright Group took it over in 2021, the hotel on Llandudno’s Victorian seafront had been closed for more than two years, there was no hot water to the top floor and it was facing rocketing energy bills forecast to be more than £300,000.

Three years on the green refurbishment of the hotel has seen those bills slashed to just over £80,000.

Now the company intends to roll out the renewable recipe for success across the other hotels in the group, the Belmont and the Queens in Llandudno, the Wild

Pheasant Hotel and Spa in Llangollen and Rossett Hall Hotel, near Wrexham, and the George Hotel and Stonecross Manor in the Lake District.

The award judges said:

“Llandudno Bay Hotel adopts an environmentally conscious approach, investing in the latest economic systems to reduce costs and implement best practices. “It is a remarkable seafront hotel with a simple strategy of providing outstanding service, a welcoming attitude and sustainable practices to shape the future of hospitality.”

Liam Donnelly, manager of the Llandudno Bay Hotel, said:

“The hotel just wouldn’t have been viable with those energy costs but we had taken over while the hotel was still closed due to Covid which meant we used the difficulty to invest in new systems. “We wanted to introduce more technology and we did this over two stages, the first to modernise the existing systems and the second to decarbonise the business.”

New aluminium and copper radiators were installed which only required 650 litres of water compared to the old system’s 2,500 with the water only heated to 55C instead of more than 70C.

Multi-zone temperature controllers were fitted in all the bedrooms and public areas to avoid heating empty spaces while new electric vehicle charging points were installed, including a 50Kw DC Fast charger.

Everbright have now also fitted solar panels including thermodynamic panels as an alternative to air-source heat pumps, with the electricity generated by the panels capable of being stored in batteries to be used at peak times and also to support the electric car chargers.

Liam said:

“We are now looking forward to seeing the full effect of those solar panels as we go into the summer months. “They’re on the south-facing rear roof and in the summer we expect them to be generating eight times as much electricity as in the winter.”

Everbright Hotels Group Operations Director Darryl Shaw said: